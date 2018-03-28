Avon police searching for missing man

Posted 5:36 pm, March 28, 2018, by

Kevin England

AVON, Ind. – Avon police are asking the public to help find a missing man.

In a Facebook post, the police department said 42-year-old Kevin England was reported missing Tuesday night from the area of U.S. 36 and Dan Jones in Avon.

England was reportedly last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He stands at about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding England’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700.

