Avon police call off search after man is found dead

Posted 5:36 pm, March 28, 2018, by , Updated at 04:16PM, March 29, 2018

Kevin England

AVON, Ind. – Avon police have called off the search for a man reported missing on Tuesday.

On Thursday, officers took to Facebook to announce that 42-year-old Kevin England had been located, deceased from a self-inflicted injury.

“We regret to inform the public that Mr. England was located yesterday evening deceased from a self-inflicted injury,” said the department. “We want to thank our community and supporters who helped to share our social media in the effort to help locate Mr. England.”

Several different agencies assisted with the search, including conservation officers, Plainfield police, Brownsburg police, as well as a search and rescue canine team with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s