2018 financial resolutions: are you on track?

Posted 3:13 pm, March 28, 2018, by

With the first quarter of the year almost in the books, it might be time to look at those resolutions you formulated at the start of the year. Many of our new year's resolutions may have gone by the wayside. If some of those forgotten resolutions are financially related there is still time to get them back on track says our financial expert, Andy Mattingly, who joins us now in studio.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s