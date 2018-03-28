With the first quarter of the year almost in the books, it might be time to look at those resolutions you formulated at the start of the year. Many of our new year's resolutions may have gone by the wayside. If some of those forgotten resolutions are financially related there is still time to get them back on track says our financial expert, Andy Mattingly, who joins us now in studio.
2018 financial resolutions: are you on track?
-
Numbers to manage for financial health
-
Realistic financial resolutions
-
Setting up New Year’s resolutions to boost your chances of success
-
North Korea calls latest sanctions from UN ‘an act of war’
-
Indiana lawmakers push to switch entire state to Central Time
-
-
School safety study resolution advances to full Indiana Senate
-
Smart moves with that pay increase
-
10 financial moves to make
-
Why you should file your taxes early
-
Indiana University cleared in sexual violence complaints
-
-
Cut and Run: Monitoring escapes rare but constant in Marion County
-
IMPD reports drop in crime but murder stats still high
-
Anderson woman charged with murder of son who died during birth