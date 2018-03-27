× Tuesday to be rainiest day of the week

Feel the difference this morning! It’s the warmest morning we’ve had all month and that will give us a leg up for the warmest afternoon in over a month.

That’s much thanks to that wind that’s pumping in from the south. With that mild air, though, comes moisture.

Through the weekend we could easily see 1-3″ of rain with most of that falling on Tuesday/ Tuesday night. Rubber boots and a raincoat are needed!

We had a large snow event over the weekend and all of that snow melt has saturated the ground so much of this rain will have nowhere to go. Most of our western counties are under a Flood Watch (deep green) & some rivers are under a Flood Warning (bright green). If you live near a waterway you will want to monitor forecasts all day and through the weekend.

All morning we’ll have moderate to heavy rain spread across the area. Daytime hours will bring scattered rainfall but many dry hours. After 3pm Hamilton County and south will see more scattered rain and potentially a few thunderstorms (higher rainfall totals expected there) but areas toward Kokomo will see much less evening rain.

Visibility will be something to monitor Wednesday morning because that light wind and heavy moisture could produce fog.