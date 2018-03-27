× New roundabout construction to begin in April at SR 37 in Hamilton County

HAMILTON CO., Ind. – Construction for a new roundabout in Hamilton County is set to begin on State Road 37 and Strawtown Avenue the second week of April, weather permitting.

The $1.6 million project includes a roundabout build at SR 37 and Strawtown Avenue and a bridge deck overlay on SR 37 over the White River in Strawtown, which is just northeast of Noblesville.

Crews will begin installing a temporary signal on SR 37 the week of April 2 for the 90 day restriction. The first traffic switch is scheduled for the week of April 9. The final traffic switch on SR 37 is scheduled for mid-May.

Strawtown Avenue will be closed for up to 90 days. Detour signs will direct traffic around the construction site via Madison Street, SR 37, 216th Street, Victory Chapel Road and Craig Avenue.

Strawtown Avenue and SR 37 will be fully open to traffic in the fall of 2018.