Man brings assault weapon to March for Our Lives protest at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A photo that is receiving national attention shows a man with an assault weapon standing amongst the March for Our Lives crowd at the Indiana Statehouse last Saturday.

The rally was organized by students around the state with hopes of changing gun laws. Students across the country held similar events on Saturday.

It was moved inside the Statehouse due to the weather. However, there was only one entrance open, so hundreds of people remained outside and lined up around the building.

The event also attracted some counter-protesters.

Beth Maier is a professional photographer, and she was at the March for Our Lives rally to document it. She says she was walking around the Statehouse with a group of people when she saw the man with the assault weapon. She says another man was yelling at protesters, and it took her by surprise.

Maier posted the photo on her Facebook page, and it was picked up by the Facebook group Women Reshaping Indiana. It has since received national attention, and it’s been shared thousands of times.