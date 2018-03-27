Indianapolis police arrest woman in connection with fatal stabbing in January

Posted 10:53 am, March 27, 2018, by , Updated at 10:54AM, March 27, 2018

Denise Gibson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested woman for her involvement in the murder of a man back in January.

William Sullivan, 67, was killed in his home in the 3000 block of North California Street on January 7, 2018. Officers found him stabbed to death inside his home.

Police arrested Denise Gibson, 63, on Tuesday for her involvement in the murder.

They have not release her charging information at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s