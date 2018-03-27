IMPD working to identify person of interest in woman’s murder

Photo of the person of interest courtesy of IMPD.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are searching for a man who may have information on a woman’s murder on the near south side.

On Nov. 15, 2017, 21-year-old Kaylin Cole was found fatally shot outside an apartment complex in the 1300 block of South Senate Avenue. The shooting was reported around 8:15 a.m.

Police said the violence appeared to be the result of a domestic dispute.

Witnesses told police a man and woman got into a fight inside their car. Eventually the man stepped out and shot the woman. During the gunfire, the victim hit the gas and crashed into another parked car.

No arrests have been made in the case.

On Tuesday, IMPD detectives released a photo of a person of interest who may have critical information about the case. They’re asking for assistance in identifying him and would like to speak with him. Anyone with information about the person of interest is asked to call 317-262-TIPS (8477).

