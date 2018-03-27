IMPD investigating drowning of 3-year-old boy on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating the drowning of a 3-year-old boy on the city’s south side.

Officers were called to the scene in the 4900 block of Camden St. shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to IMPD, the child drowned in a pool behind a home on that street.

The boy has not been identified at this time. The circumstances of the drowning have not yet been revealed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

