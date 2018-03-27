× Fountain Square’s Santorini Greek Kitchen announces closure

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fountain Square’s Santorini Greek Kitchen is closing its doors.

The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Patrons have been enjoying its food for nearly 18 years, according to the Indy Star.

Owners Taki and Jeanette say health changes contributed to their decision to close up shop on March 31.

“We would love to have the energy we had in our 30s. But due to circumstances beyond our control, we are choosing to close Santorini Greek Kitchen on March 31, 2018.”

However, those who’ve enjoyed the eatery’s Greek food can continue to do so. Taki will be opening Santorini Greek Kitchen Catering, housed at the Biltwell Event Center at 950 S. White River Parkway W. Dr. in Indianapolis.

The catering business will offer pick up or deliver, with a minimum of 10 people and $100.

“Thank you for your support and presents over the past 18 years. It’s truly been an honor and a privilege to feed you, body and soul,” said the owners.