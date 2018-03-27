Construction to begin on six bridge decks along I-74 in Hendricks County

Posted 11:35 am, March 27, 2018, by , Updated at 11:40AM, March 27, 2018

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that  construction along  I-74 on six bridge decks near Brownsburg  will begin on or after Monday, April 2.

I-74 will be restricted to one lane in each direction which is expected to last through the end of August.

This project , costing nearly $2 million will include work of overlaying the decks on the bridges over State Road 267, and over Big White Lick Creek located approximately one half of one mile west of S.R. 267 and over the West fork of White Lick Creek, just over 3.5 miles west of S.R. 267.

