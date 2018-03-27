Anderson fire station temporarily shut due to infestation of bedbugs, ants

ANDERSON, Ind. — A fire station in central Indiana has been temporarily shut down so exterminators can deal with an infestation of bedbugs and ants.

Anderson Fire Department Chief Dave Cravens tells The Herald Bulletin that he closed Station 7 on Monday so the bugs can be dealt with after a bedbug problem was discovered last week. He says the station should reopen this weekend or early next week.

Cravens said there is no reduction in services to the public while the station is closed, since fire vehicles have been moved to other locations.

The station is in line for a remodeling later this year.

