Rainy stretch starts Monday night after weekend blast of snow

Posted 7:18 am, March 26, 2018, by , Updated at 07:41AM, March 26, 2018

After that remarkable winter storm dropped 10.2" of snow on Indy this weekend, a lot of folks have been wishing for spring.  Here it comes!

The rainy weather won't start until Monday night, so the daytime hours will be arguably pleasant despite the chill.

Temperatures will remain below average Monday but noticeably mild overnight as temperatures stay fairly steadily in the mid 40s.  The wind will pump up through the afternoon and that'll give us a leg up for a milder Tuesday.

Rain will enter the far western counties around 7 p.m. and get to Indianapolis closer to 8 p.m.  We'll have a few dry hours overnight but another round of rain will mean a wet Tuesday morning commute.  Tuesday evening's commute and that night could feature a few thunderstorms that will drive up rainfall totals.

Tuesday will be the rainiest day of the week followed by a mainly dry Wednesday save for an isolated shower possible south of the city.  Thursday will bring more afternoon thunderstorms and the end of the week promises a few more rainy hours.

