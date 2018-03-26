Purdue’s Carsen Edwards to test NBA Draft waters

Posted 3:17 pm, March 26, 2018, by , Updated at 04:19PM, March 26, 2018

Purdue guard Carsen Edwards takes a shot during practice in Boston before the Boilers' Sweet 16 game. (Brett Bensley March 22, 2018)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue sophomore guard Carsen Edwards will declare for the NBA Draft, but will not hire an agent.

Edwards will be able to workout for NBA teams and participate in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. He can withdraw from the draft by May 30 and return to the Boilermakers for his junior season.

He averaged 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season helping lead Purdue to its second straight Sweet 16. He was selected to the NCAA East Region’s All-Tournament team.

Edwards became just one of seven players in school history to score 1,000 points in his first two seasons. He scored a career-high 40 points in a win at Illinois in February.

The Boilers finished this year 30-7 for their first ever 30-win season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s