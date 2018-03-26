× One dead, one injured in Avon shooting

AVON, Ind.– Police say one person was killed and another was injured Monday in a shooting in Avon.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Bluewood Way, near Dan Jones Road and East County Road 300 South, around 2:45 p.m. The housing development is called The Settlement.

Police dispatch confirmed one victim died and the other was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Plainfield and Avon police both responded to the scene but Avon police will handle the investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.