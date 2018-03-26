× Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town coming to Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in July

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Some of the biggest names in country music are coming to central Indiana this summer.

It was announced Monday that Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are bringing their Bandwagon Tour to the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville on Saturday, July 14.

Special guests Natalie Hemby and Tenille Townes will also perform at the concert.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, March 30.

Tickets for Panic! At The Disco’s July show also go on sale Friday.