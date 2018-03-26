Michigan State official arrested amid Nassar probe, sheriff says

Posted 8:53 pm, March 26, 2018, by

Larry Nassar during his sentencing hearing after being accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. — A high-ranking Michigan State University official has been arrested amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth told The Associated Press that William Strampel was in custody at the jail Monday night. He declined to say what charges Strampel is facing because the probe is being led by the state attorney general’s office.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Bill Schuette declined to comment, but a news conference is scheduled for Tuesday.

Strampel, who was the dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine until he announced a leave of absence for medical reasons in December, told police last year that he never followed up after ordering Nassar to have a third person present during certain treatments.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s