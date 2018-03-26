× Law enforcement searching for man who fled northwest Indiana jail

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in northwest Indiana are searching for a man who escaped custody at the Porter County Jail on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 25-year-old Michael Maldonado jumped out of a vehicle while entering the jail and fled through a garage door as it was closing at about 11:15 a.m.

Officers say Maldonado was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and sweatpants, no shoes and he was handcuffed. He stands at about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Maldonado was initially taken into custody on charges of resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement with injury and possession of a hypodermic needle stemming from a traffic stop in Portage.

After Maldonado’s escape, officers from several different agencies flooded the area of Pratt Industries in Valparaiso, where an employee reported his grey 2013 Ford Focus had been stolen from the parking lot at about 1:40 p.m. The stolen vehicle had Michigan plates, DFT1996. Police say the vehicle theft is believed to be connected.

Anyone with information regarding Maldonado’s whereabouts is asked to call Portage police at 219-762-3122 or 911 if it is a true emergency.