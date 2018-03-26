× Indianapolis granted final approval for World Trade Center designation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis gained final approval as a World Trade Center.

The approval from the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) comes after an extensive application process involving city and business leaders. Former Indiana attorney general Greg Zoeller helped lead the effort, serving as chair of World Trade Center (WTC) Indianapolis.

“Receiving this final license from the WTCA governing body is great news for Indianapolis and the State of Indiana,” Zoeller said. “Our organization has received tremendous support from Hoosier business leaders, trade associations, academia, and state and local government officials to develop a WTC. I’m proud of all the excellent work by our team.”

Before this week’s announcement, Indiana was the fourth-largest U.S. metropolitan area without a WTC designation. WTC Indianapolis will help small and midsize businesses buy and sell goods in international markets.

A WTCA member gets an exclusive license to develop and operate a WTC in their region. WTC operations provide top-flight business facilities and trade services for corporate members, tenants and the local business community. Those services focus on three main areas: facilities and services in real estate, trade and economic development, and conferences and exhibitions.

Doris Anne Sadler, the former clerk of Marion County and president of WTC Indianapolis, said the license followed months of planning and preparation.

“We’ve traveled to foreign countries for trade and investment opportunities, hosted visiting trade delegations, created strategic partnerships and introduced the WTC brand to a number of constituencies,” Sadler said.

WTCA CEO Scott Ferguson called Indianapolis a “terrific addition” to the organization’s North American network.

“Becoming a member of our association is not an easy task as an application requires detailed business plans, extensive and demonstrated local support, and the approval of our Executive Committee made up of a truly international panel,” Ferguson said.

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger said WTC integration will play a key role in Indiana’s economic development on a global scale.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett hailed WTC Indianapolis as a welcome addition to the city, saying it will enable the city to connect with international partners and grow the economy.

You can learn more about WTC Indianapolis at its website.