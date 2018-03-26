Heavy rain possible over next two days; Increased flooding concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We go from record breaking snow to potentially flooding rains in about 48 hours. Rain is marching across central Illinois and moving towards central Indiana. We will likely see if crossing the Illinois/Indiana state line around 6pm. The rain should begin to arrive in the Indianapolis metropolitan area around 8pm.

There may be some breaks in the rain overnight, but expect the rain to pick-up for the Tuesday morning commute. Thunderstorms will be possible throughout the morning, producing heavy downpours at times.

There may be a lull in the rain as we move in to the late morning hours. Another wave of moderate to heavy rain should move in late Tuesday afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible.

Computer models suggest 1.50" to 3" of rain will be possible in central Indiana through Wednesday morning.

The amount of rain projected over the next 48-hours has prompted the National Weather Service to issued a Flood Watch for areas west of a line from Lafayette to Indianapolis to Greensburg. The watch is in effect from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

We will have to keep an eye on how much rain falls through Wednesday. The ground is already saturated after absorbing water from melting snow.

Data from the National Weather Service can give us guidance as to how much rain in specific time periods could produce flash flooding. The Flash Flood Guidance suggests 1.5" to 2" of rain in six hours could produce flash flooding in counties shaded in yellow below.

Guidance suggests flash flooding could occur with 2" to 2.5" of rain in a six hour window for counties shaded in green in the image below.

Reaching the levels to produce flash flooding is definitely a possibility if you get caught under a couple thunderstorms. You can learn more about what you should do if there is flooding on this page.