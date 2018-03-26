× Former assistant basketball coach in Ripley County arrested for child seduction

OSGOOD, Ind.– Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a former assistant basketball coach in Ripley County after an investigation into allegations of child seduction.

Chad Pindell, 36, of Napoleon was a volunteer assistant coach for the Jac-Cen-Del High School girls basketball team in early February 2018 when the investigation began.

Detectives were informed of improper behavior between him and a 17-year-old female student. ISP says Pindell contacted the student through social media in early 2018 and allegedly sent her nude photos of himself.

Police say Pindell and the student engaged in sexual activity while at the school.

After learning of the allegations, Pindell was removed from his position. He was arrested on Sunday around 12:30 p.m. on felony charges of child seduction and dissemination of harmful material to a minor.

He was taken to the Ripley County Jail.