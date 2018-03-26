× Easter services and events to affect downtown Indianapolis traffic this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Friday Services and Easter events will be just a few of the things happening in downtown Indianapolis this week that may affect your traffic travels.

Drivers will find some streets blocked or restricted Friday evening from about 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. around St. Patricks Church and St. Mary’s in downtown as part of their Good Friday Services.

Here is a listing of those streets affected for both of those churches as well as the other weekend events and construction notes for for this week.

Friday, March 30

St. Patrick Church’s Way of the Cross will result in the total closure of streets around the church. All the following streets will be closed 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted:

Woodlawn Avenue between Virginia Avenue and Leonard Street (closes at 4:30 p.m.)

Leonard Street between Woodlawn and Virginia avenues

Virginia Avenue between Prospect and Leonard streets

Prospect Street between Virginia and Woodlawn avenues

St. Patrick Street between Prospect Street and Woodlawn Avenue

St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception’s Living Stations of the Cross will result in the partial closure of streets around the church. All the following streets will be closed 5 – 6 p.m.:

New Jersey Street between New York Street and Massachusetts Avenue

Massachusetts Avenue between New Jersey and Delaware streets

Delaware Street between Massachusetts Avenue and Michigan Street

Michigan Street between Delaware and Pennsylvania streets

Pennsylvania Street Michigan and New York streets

New York Street between Pennsylvania and New Jersey streets

Saturday, March 31

The Easter Egg 5K will take place in the SouthWest Quadrant of Downtown. Streets along the route will be partially closed 10 – 11:20 a.m. Henry Street between Madison Avenue and Scioto Street will be totally closed 7:30 a.m. – noon.

Construction Closures

Pierson Street between Walnut and St. Clair streets and Walnut street between Meridian and Illinois streets will be closed through March 30 for storm sewer installation.

New Jersey Street between 15th and 16th streets will be closed through May 15 for construction of Three 19 condominiums.

Oliver Avenue between White River Parkway West Drive and Kentucky Avenue will be closed through November 2019 for bridge reconstruction.

Pine Street between Ohio and Washington streets will be closed through June 30 for sewer work. Traffic on Ohio and Market streets will be detoured to Washington Street.

Scioto Street between Maryland and Georgia streets and Chesapeake Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets will be closed through July 31 for exterior building work. There will also be traffic lane restrictions on Pennsylvania Street between Maryland and Georgia streets.

Meridian Street at 28th Street and 28th Street between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets will be closed through Oct. 31 for the DigIndy tunnel project. Southbound detour is 30th Street to Capitol Avenue. Northbound detour is Fall Creek Parkway to Illinois Street.

Continuing throughout 2018, Fall Creek bridge reconstruction projects will result in closures of Central and College avenues at Fall Creek. More details on timing of the closures will be provided as they become available.