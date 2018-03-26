× Carmel Clay School Board approves policy to ban romantic relationships with subordinates

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Clay School Board has voted to approve a new policy banning romantic relationships with subordinates in the workplace.

Under the new policy, district employees who engage in those types of relationships could be fired.

The decision comes two months after the district’s superintendent, Dr. Nicholas Wahl, and human resource director, Corrine Middleton, suddenly resigned earlier this year.

The board president says their relationship was part of the board’s review.

