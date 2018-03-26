× Bloomington police: Man dead after attempted murder-suicide, woman injured

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A Bloomington man is dead and a woman is injured following an attempted murder-suicide, police say.

Officers with the Bloomington Police Department responded to the 500 block of Basswood Drive just before 3 a.m. for a domestic dispute. Neighbors called the police after hearing an argument between the couple.

When officers arrived at the scene they located a 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder lying on the porch. She was transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment.

Police also found Antoine Hill, 31, lying on the porch with a gunshot wound to the head. The gun believed to be used in the crime was also located. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors told police the victim was yelling for help before they heard gunshots.

The victim told detectives that an argument between her and Hill started inside before eventually moving outside. Once on the porch, Hill hit her in the face. He pulled out a handgun, and he fired one round at the victim, striking her in the right shoulder. He then turned the gun on himself.

Police are continuing the investigation.