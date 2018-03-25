Click here for delays and closings

Tickets for Panic! At The Disco’s Indy show go on sale Friday

Posted 10:42 am, March 25, 2018

Panic! at the Disco singer Brendon Urie performs at Madison Square Garden on March 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Panic! At The Disco is bringing its Pray for the Wicked Tour to Indianapolis this summer.

The American rock band will play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on July 13.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 12 p.m. this Friday, March 30.

Fans who pre-order the band’s new album, “Pray for the Wicked,” before Thursday, March 29 at 9 p.m. will receive a presale code for first access to tickets.

