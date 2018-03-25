Officials urge drivers to clear cars before driving to avoid ice flying off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Wayne Township Fire Department is urging drivers to clear their vehicles of snow and ice before driving.

In 2013, a chunk of frozen snow flew off the roof of a passing car and smashed through the windshield of one of their fire trucks.

Luckily, officials say the crew inside the truck escaped serious injury. But it could have been much worse.

The incident was caught on the truck’s dash cam. In the video, you can see shards of glass fly towards two firefighters.

Many central Indiana area roads will continue to be icy Sunday before melting later in the day. Residents should use caution.