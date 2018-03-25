Click here for delays and closings

Michigan double shooting suspect may be headed to Indianapolis area

Posted 3:53 pm, March 25, 2018, by , Updated at 03:55PM, March 25, 2018

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Authorities in southwestern Michigan say two men are dead and a suspect considered armed and dangerous is at large following a shooting.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says 22-year-old Cortez Miller and 29-year-old Michael Johnson died of their injuries while being transported early Sunday to a hospital.

Police are looking for a suspect, 40-year-old Antwan Tamon “Tank” Mims. Mims should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities said he may be attempting to flee the area and may be headed to Indianapolis.

The department did not release any details on the circumstances that led to the slayings. It says there’s a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

