Look back at record breaking spring snow storm

It was an incredible start to a late March weekend. Snow, snow and more snow fell on many Hoosiers, while others had nothing at all.

A band of snow was laid down extending nearly 1,000 miles and approximately 50 miles wide. It was a narrow band!

A shout out to the National Weather Service for the placement of their Winter Storm Warnings (pink) and Winter Weather Advisories (purple). They were spot on with where the band of snow fell.

SNOWFALL AMOUNTS

Some amazing snowfall numbers along the narrow band. The highest amount was 1-mile northwest of Avon where over a foot of snow fell.

Below is a map showing snowfall reports. The pink band indicates the area where 9″+ fell. The band is only 13-miles wide (on average) and extends approximately 70-miles.

There were several 10″+ snow amounts reported, mainly confined to an even narrower band between North Salem and Avon (Hendricks County) – south of I-74 along the Marion County/Hendricks County line – north of State Road 144 in northern Morgan County to New Whiteland in Johnson County – to I-65 from Greenwood to near Southport.

That area is approximately 13-miles wide by 39-miles long or 507 square miles. That is a very small area when you compare that to the number of square miles Indiana contains – 36,418 square miles. In other words, the area is 1.3% of the Hoosier state.

RECORD BREAKING SNOW

Indianapolis officially recorded 10.2″ of snow. That smashes the previous record for March 24 – 6.2″ set in 2013.

This also ranks as the 2nd highest single day March snow since 1884. We only trailed March 19, 1906 when 12.1″ of snow fell on the circle city.

It is interesting looking back at the timeline of how the snow fell. A large portion of the snow fell in only a three hour window.

2:00pm: The National Weather Service (NWS) reports 3.8″ of snow had fallen at their office (where the official Indianapolis measurement is taken).

3:30pm: The NWS reports the snow total had risen to 6.2″.

4:30pm: The NWS reports the total is up to 8.2″

7:30pm: The NWS reports they have received 10.2″ of snow for the day.

Between 2:00pm and 4:30pm snow was falling at a 1.8″ per hour rate. That is high. It is that time period that put a portion of the area into the double digit territory.