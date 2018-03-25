IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How are the Indiana candidates for U.S. Senate approaching the budget battle in Washington?

And what will it mean for the 2018 midterms, with the President dealing with multiple ongoing controversies?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Tony Samuel, Tim Swarens, Christina Hale and Mike Murphy discuss this week's top stories, including the following political headlines from Indiana:

With slightly more than a month until the Indiana primary, some Republicans are taking sides in the race for Senate and in some Congressional primaries in the Hoosier state

After a controversial end to the legislative session, Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-IN) called for a special session in May to finish a school safety bill and other key items that didn't get finished at the Statehouse

In the video above, we also hear from House Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis), who is calling on lawmakers to donate their per diem from the special session to charity

