IFD: Father, daughter in critical condition following Castleton pond rescue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man and his three-year-old daughter are in critical condition following a water rescue at an apartment complex near Castleton.

Just before 4:45 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the Core Riverbend Apartments, located in the 8800 block of Algeciras Drive, on the report of a vehicle in a pond.

IFD said a the father was parked and his car was running, the child somehow got into the car and backed it into the pond. The father reportedly jumped in right away, along with two bystanders, to save the girl.

She was pulled out and is reportedly in critical condition due to the temperature of the water. Authorities got to the scene and pulled the father out, who is also in critical condition.

IFD says the actions of bystanders and witnesses led to their rescue.

We have a crew at the scene and will update once more information is available.