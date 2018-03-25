× I-65 northbound lanes in Jackson County reopened after vehicle falls off overpass

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. — A man is critically injured after his vehicle fell off an overpass onto I-65 near mile marker 37.5 in Jackson County Saturday afternoon.

Indiana State Police responded to reports of the collision shortly after noon. The initial investigation found a red 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer had been traveling westbound on County Road 600 South when the driver lost control on the ice covered overpass.

According to a press release, Richard Coulter, 37, was critically injured when his vehicle broke through a guardrail and fell onto the northbound lanes of the interstate, struck another SUV below, before landing on the vehicle’s driver side.

Coulter had to be extricated and was transported to an Indianapolis hospital. The driver of the other SUV was not injured.

The northbound lanes of I-65 were shut down for nearly two hours, but have since reopened.

State Police believe icy road conditions were a contributing factor, but the crash remains under investigation.