× Annual salamander crossing roadblocks pop up in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The return of salamander mating season means roadblocks are rising in southwestern Indiana to protect the amorous amphibians.

Visitors to Evansville’s Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve are finding some roads blocked off to motorists to safeguard the salamanders as they emerge from their winter hideaways and migrate to shallow pools near the 200-acre preserve’s nature center to mate and lay their eggs.

The roadblocks are erected annually from mid-February to early April. Driving is restricted between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m., when salamanders are most active.

Several salamander species live in the area, including marbled and spotted salamanders.

Shelby Hall is operations manager for the Wesselman Woods Nature Society. Hall tells the Evansville Courier & Press the nature preserve’s salamanders “emerge with the first warm rain of the year.”