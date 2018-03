× Winter storm causes traffic delays in central Indiana Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Winter Storm Warning is causing delays on area interstates and roads this morning.

The left two lanes of northbound I-65 were closed near the 21st street exit due to a crash. They have reopened.

Further out west, all lanes of eastbound I-74 are closed near Lizton because of a jackknifed semi.

We will keep you up to date with the latest traffic delays.