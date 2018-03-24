× Weekend Winter Storm Update

Winter Storm Warning in effect through 11 PM.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 11 PM.

Rain/snow/sleet will fall over central Indiana today. The warmest time of the day will be during the early morning hours with temperatures falling near freezing between 6-8 A.M, when we should see a “larger” transition to mix-snow. Air temperatures will hover around 32° to 34° throughout the day.

The heaviest snowfall will occur during morning and early afternoon for. This will be a heavy, wet snow. Road conditions will become slick with low visibility developing with heavy bands of snow combined with winds gust up to 30 mph. Sleet with minor ice accumulation cannot be ruled out and snow totals will range between 3” to 5”.

There is going to be a sharp cut-off from the heavy band of snow, which is why the 1” to 3” band surrounds the main track. The system will begin to taper off this evening and move out overnight. Refreezing occurring overnight. Refreezing will occur overnight as low temperatures will fall into the 20s.

This is the first Winter Storm Warning for Indianapolis in two years.

The heaviest snow will fall along I-74

Visibility will be limited to day.

Expect, a cold, windy Saturday.

Snow will end this evening.

Sunshine returns Sunday.