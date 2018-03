× Two dead following crash in Speedway, another hospitalized

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Authorities are investigating a double fatal crash this afternoon in Speedway.

Police confirm two people are dead following the accident near the intersection of Crawfordsville Rd. and Lynhurst Drive.

Another person was reportedly taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

We have a crew on the way and will update once more information is available.