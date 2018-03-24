Click here for delays and closings

Man killed in shooting outside Meijer store

Posted 9:53 pm, March 24, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS–Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a Meijer Store on the city’s northwest side Saturday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m. emergency crews were called to the 5300 block of West Pike Plaza Road on a report of a person shot.

Police say they found a man in his 30’s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.  Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to investigators, there had been a physical altercation between two men in the parking lot outside the Meijer store just before the shooting occurred.

Police say they have a suspect in custody and have taken him to police headquarters for questioning.

