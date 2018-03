× LIVE BLOG: Winter Weather Advisory bringing slick start to weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Snow is hitting central Indiana and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Snowfall rates could be 1″+ per hour at times early Saturday.

Snow accumulation of 3″ to 5″ is possible. Check out our live blog as we share the latest information for the Winter Weather Advisory.

Temperatures will rise into the 50’s early next week.