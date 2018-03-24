× LIVE BLOG: Much of central Indiana under Winter Storm Warning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Snow is blanketing central Indiana and a Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect for several counties from 5 a.m. through 11 p.m. Saturday.

Snowfall rates could be 1″+ per hour at times and snow accumulations could reach 3″ to 5″.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the 50s early next week, melting much of the snow and ice.

Check out our live blog below as we share the latest information on the storm.