LIVE BLOG: Much of central Indiana under Winter Storm Warning

Posted 4:31 am, March 24, 2018, by , Updated at 05:13PM, March 24, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Snow is blanketing central Indiana and a Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect for several counties from 5 a.m. through 11 p.m. Saturday.

Snowfall rates could be 1″+ per hour at times and snow accumulations could reach 3″ to 5″.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the 50s early next week, melting much of the snow and ice.

Check out our live blog below as we share the latest information on the storm.

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer March 24, 20185:10 pm

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer March 24, 20185:06 pm

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer March 24, 20184:51 pm

Hamilton and Putnam counties are now under a Travel Watch, which means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a watch, only essential travel, such as driving to and from work or for emergency situations, is recommended.

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer March 24, 20184:28 pm

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer March 24, 20184:27 pm

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer March 24, 20184:20 pm

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer March 24, 20184:14 pm

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer March 24, 20183:57 pm

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer March 24, 20183:57 pm

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer March 24, 20183:44 pm

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer March 24, 20183:44 pm

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer March 24, 20183:38 pm

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer March 24, 20183:30 pm

Like

Andy Koval March 24, 20182:42 pm

Like

Andy Koval March 24, 20182:25 pm

Like

Andy Koval March 24, 201812:37 pm

Like

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist March 24, 201810:15 am

Like

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist March 24, 201810:14 am

Like

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist March 24, 201810:07 am

Like

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist March 24, 20189:47 am

Like

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist March 24, 20189:45 am

Like

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist March 24, 20189:44 am

Like

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist March 24, 20189:00 am

Like

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist March 24, 20188:59 am

Like

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist March 24, 20188:54 am

Like

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist March 24, 20188:51 am

Like

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist March 24, 20188:50 am

Like

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist March 24, 20188:35 am

Like

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist March 24, 20188:20 am

Like

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist March 24, 20187:53 am

Like

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist March 24, 20187:41 am

Like

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist March 24, 20187:39 am

Like

Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist March 24, 20187:38 am

Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s