LIVE BLOG: Much of central Indiana under Winter Storm Warning
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Snow is blanketing central Indiana and a Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect for several counties from 5 a.m. through 11 p.m. Saturday.
Snowfall rates could be 1″+ per hour at times and snow accumulations could reach 3″ to 5″.
Temperatures are expected to rise into the 50s early next week, melting much of the snow and ice.
Check out our live blog below as we share the latest information on the storm.
🤔… yes that’s a boat
*photo courtesy of Trooper Corey Berfield pic.twitter.com/HnInCECgYH
— Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) March 24, 2018
Hamilton and Putnam counties are now under a Travel Watch, which means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a watch, only essential travel, such as driving to and from work or for emergency situations, is recommended.
Nothing to the southwest. Nothing to the northeast. A BUNCH in between. Views around central Indiana at 4:20pm. #INwx pic.twitter.com/Bslc7rDswN
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) March 24, 2018
Views from around the #Indy metro shows snow continuing to fall. Good day/evening to stay off the roads! P.S. This is FANTASTIC snowman/snowball making snow. #INwx pic.twitter.com/kk0pzNsZ9h
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) March 24, 2018
BCSO Weather Alert: All county plows are currently out trying to get the roads clear. Due to the heavy volume of snow, please limit your travels and use caution
— Boone County Sheriff (@boonecosheriff) March 24, 2018
SNOW REPORT: 7.4" of snow reported 1-mile north of Eagle Creek Reservoir at 4:00pm. #INwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) March 24, 2018
Anyone else toughing our these roads today? I have several trips to the gym & grocery today. #peakweek #prepmustcontinue pic.twitter.com/SUdtrCUX5j
— Angela Brauer (@AngelaBrauerTV) March 24, 2018
Seriously folks, stay home if you can. The road conditions are deteriorating quickly and our crash calls are coming in quick.
Stay home, but if you HAVE to get out 👇
#DontDriveLikeAKnucklehead
Photo from Trooper Berfield, I-465 & I-70 on the west side pic.twitter.com/TvTnmVj8bw
— Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) March 24, 2018
SNOW REPORT: #Indianapolis is officially up to 6.3" of snow for the day. This is the most snow in #Indy since February 4, 2014. #INwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) March 24, 2018
It’s really coming down! This is a look at downtown Indy: pic.twitter.com/cdII1Dsh8H
— Gabby Gonzalez (@Gabby_Gonzalez) March 24, 2018
Roadways are becoming slick rapidly. Restrict your travel. #inwx https://t.co/O5G0q7zn7B
— Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) March 24, 2018
SNOW REPORT: 5.5" of snow reported in Avon at 3:24pm. #INwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) March 24, 2018
#Indianapolis is officially up to 3.8” of snow for today as of 2pm. #INwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) March 24, 2018
#BREAKING: Two dead following crash in Speedway, another hospitalized https://t.co/oS6uKav0L7
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 24, 2018
It’s March 24, I shouldn’t be doing this. #INwx pic.twitter.com/hvowC4yDEg
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) March 24, 2018
My view from downtown Indy attending the Indian Academy of Sciences. #inwx pic.twitter.com/qf988TQEWy
— Dan McCarthy (@Torn8oDan) March 24, 2018
76 @IndyDPW trucks are out to make your drive as safe and accessible as possible. Give them space to work when you see them. It will make your drive and their job safer.
— Indy DPW (@IndyDPW) March 24, 2018
Unfortunately due to this crazy snow, we have decided to officially cancel our Egg Hunt for this morning!! Everyone's safety is our most highest priority. The Family Center is open today until 1PM. pic.twitter.com/FJKRmIFRvj
— Broad Ripple Park (@BroadRipplePark) March 24, 2018
Heavy snow and sleet in southern Boone County. Hers a picture in SR 39 south. pic.twitter.com/PWx71ylI2N
— INDOT West Central (@INDOT_WCentral) March 24, 2018
Oh hey, Spring. Nice to see you… (or not) @FOX59 @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/kTOReEdyVr
— Zach Myers (@ZachMyersNews) March 24, 2018
We have a Winter Weather Advisory out for portions of central Indiana for Saturday. Remember: an Advisory is an upgrade from a Watch. #inwx
— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) March 23, 2018
Join me & @chriswrightwx on @cbs4Indy! We're tracking all that snow. #INWX #4YourMorning pic.twitter.com/v0rL20mSK2
— Star Derry (@StarDerryWX) March 24, 2018
We are expecting snow to accumulate through the day into the evening. #inwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @ENeRGY939Indy @WJJK1045 pic.twitter.com/9QnJNpzCI9
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) March 24, 2018
Expect a snowy Saturday with gusty winds. #inwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @ENeRGY939Indy @WJJK1045 pic.twitter.com/hVnwsCKZDO
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) March 24, 2018
The combination of snow and gusty winds will limit visibility toay. #inwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @ENeRGY939Indy @WJJK1045 pic.twitter.com/JCE7Xkdzqu
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) March 24, 2018
In the midst of a snowstorm please reduce your speed and drive according to the conditions on the roadway. Our INDOT #YellowTrucks are out plowing and treating the roads.
— INDOT West Central (@INDOT_WCentral) March 24, 2018
We set a daily snowfall record of 6.2" of snow on this date in 2013. It stands as the heaviest snow on record for this late in the month. If I remember correctly it was on a Sunday morning and I was at work that day. #inwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @ENeRGY939Indy @WJJK1045 https://t.co/LpQLpME8rP
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) March 24, 2018
Temperatures will get above freezing later today and snow will continue to melt. #inwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @ENeRGY939Indy @WJJK1045 pic.twitter.com/to04qUXW9f
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) March 24, 2018
Here's an update from the Traffic Authority. #inwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @ENeRGY939Indy @WJJK1045 pic.twitter.com/Wrd36ZUuxA
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) March 24, 2018
First time in two years Marion Co has been under a Winter Storm Warning! Here it comes… #INWX @CBS4Indy @ChrisWrightWx pic.twitter.com/Whjb88cCB6
— Star Derry (@StarDerryWX) March 24, 2018
We'll see a split like this all day. For some far SW, this will be mainly a rain event. Still forecasting accumulating snow along the I 74 corridor. #INWX @CBS4Indy @ChrisWrightWx pic.twitter.com/WgXxK6ROtE
— Star Derry (@StarDerryWX) March 24, 2018
It has been two years since Indianapolis has been under a Winter Storm Warning. #inwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @ENeRGY939Indy @WJJK1045 pic.twitter.com/cMbEj0LfDJ
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) March 24, 2018
