Icy road conditions believed to be factor in Jennings County crash that killed teenage girl

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. – A North Vernon teen was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Jennings County Saturday morning.

State police and the sheriff’s office were called to the scene on US 50 near County Road 450 shortly before 8 a.m.

Police believe a gold Honda Accord, driven by 17-year-old Morgan R. Gibson, was traveling westbound when the vehicle crossed the center line into the path of an eastbound red Chevy Malibu, driven by 24-year-old Destiny Gerringer.

Gerringer’s vehicle struck the passenger side of Gibson’s vehicle before both cars came to a rest in the eastbound lanes of US 50.

Gibson died from her injuries at the scene. Gerringer suffered serious injuries and was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

Police say frozen precipitation was falling around the time of the crash and the roadway was icy. The surface condition is believed to be a factor in the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors.

The crash remains under investigation.