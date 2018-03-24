‘Chicago Fire’ actress DuShon Monique Brown dies at 49

CHICAGO — Chicago actress DuShon Monique Brown, known for her role on “Chicago Fire,” has died at the age of 49, according to multiple reports.

The Chicago Tribune reports, Brown, who played Chief Boden’s assistant, died at St. James Olympia Field Hospital around noon Friday.

The cause of death has not yet been officially disclosed.

"Chicago Fire" actress DuShon Monique Brown, who played Connie on the NBC hit show, has died. https://t.co/plSTXTsNYR pic.twitter.com/iJJpENidnU — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) March 23, 2018

TMZ reports Brown admitted herself to a hospital a few days earlier complaining of chest pain.

Brown was well known for her role as Connie on the NBC show “Chicago Fire.” From 2005 to 2007, she appeared in “Prison Break,” and had roles in “Empire” and “Shameless.”

The executive producer of “Chicago Fire,” Dick Wolf, released a statement saying:

The ‘Chicago Fire’ family is devastated to lose one of its own. Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon’s family and we will all miss her.

