Armored vehicle hits potholes, rolls and scatters money on I-69

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A Garda armored vehicle crashed on I-69 early Saturday morning, scattering money on the roadway in Madison County.

The driver of the vehicle told the sheriff’s office that he was traveling northbound near mile marker 229 when the vehicle began to strike large potholes, which caused it to start to slide. The driver said he over-corrected and the vehicle ran off the road. It then collided with a guardrail and rolled.

First responders were called to the crash at about 1:14 a.m. The driver and a passenger were treated at the scene by medical personnel and released.

Garda responded to the scene with a second vehicle to recover the loose currency.

Northbound lanes of the interstate were shut down due to the crash, but have since reopened.