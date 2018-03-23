× Winter Weather Advisory for central Indiana Saturday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of central Indiana for Saturday from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Snow will spread across the state early Saturday morning. Snow will accumulate during the day and change to a rain and snow mix before ending late Saturday.

The heaviest snow accumulations with this system will occur north of I-70. As of now it looks like Indianapolis will see a 3-5″ accumulation of snow with isolated higher amounts in a few spots along the I-70 corridor.

