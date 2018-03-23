Winter Weather Advisory for central Indiana Saturday

Posted 3:26 pm, March 23, 2018, by , Updated at 03:56PM, March 23, 2018

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of central Indiana for Saturday from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Snow will spread across the state early Saturday morning. Snow will accumulate during the day and change to a rain and snow mix  before ending late Saturday.

The heaviest snow accumulations with this system will occur north of I-70. As of now it looks like Indianapolis will see a 3-5″ accumulation of snow with isolated higher amounts in a few spots along the I-70 corridor.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Saturday.

Snow will move in early Saturday.

Expect heavy snow Saturday morning.

Snow will continue to accumulate Saturday afternoon.

Snow may mix with rain in the afternoon.

Snow will taper off Saturday evening.

The heaviest snow accumulation will be along the I-70 corridor.

