WATCH: Zoo holds celebration for Mila the orangutan’s second birthday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - It wasn't a typical Friday today at the Indianapolis Zoo. Their beloved orangutan, Mila, turned two years old and the zoo celebrated in style!

You may remember Mila from when the zoo held a naming contest prior to her arrival in 2016. The name Mila beat out Kiki, Kitra, Narah and Ndari.

Their 23-year-old orangutan Sirih, who came to the Indianapolis Zoo in 2015 from the Frankfort Zoo in Germany, gave birth to Mila.

The zoo gave Mila to help celebrate and as you can see above, she was very happy.

Here's to many more, Mila!