Teenager airlifted to hospital after Noblesville crash

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Police say a teenager was taken to the hospital Friday after a crash in Noblesville.

The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. at East 146th Street and Olio Road. The driver of a car was headed eastbound on 146th Street and stopped at a two-way stop before proceeding into the intersection.

A pickup truck traveling on Olio, where there is no stop sign, and collided with the car.

Three people inside the truck weren’t injured, but the 16-year-old male driver of the car was transported to St. Vincent hospital via air ambulance.

Officials said his injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

Drivers should avoid the intersection as crews clean up the area.