Road crews prepare for this weekend's wintry weather mix

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Road crews are getting ready to hit the streets ahead of another round of wintry weather. Nearly 80 DPW drivers will be out starting at 11:00 p.m. Friday night to keep roads clear of snow and slush.

At this point, most Hoosiers are hoping this weekend’s snow will be the last we see for a while.

“It can be scary, so I just ask everyone to be careful and pay attention,” said Regina Garvin, who works as a vehicle dispatcher.

Other drivers though said whatever’s on its way isn’t too concerning.

“No, not really,” said driver Lois Keady, “I mean, we have snow in Indiana.”

DPW said it is ready to handle whatever comes through.

“We’re going to be monitoring the forecast, and if we need to adjust our plans, we will,” said Warren Stokes, a DPW spokesman.

That plan includes 76 truck drivers each working a 12-hour shift. The problem, however, will be rain as trucks can’t salt the roads until the it passes.

INDOT is also taking a similar approach. They’re in full call out mode for this weekend’s weather, meaning 165 trucks will be on the roads. INDOT crews will also work 12-hour shifts until the roads are cleared.

“We know that the beginning of spring is a tricky time so we always stay busy and stay prepared for these moments,” said INDOT spokesman Lamar Holliday.