× Isaac Haas will not play in Friday’s Sweet 16 game

Purdue head coach Matt Painter says Isaac Haas will not play in the Boilermakers’ Sweet 16 matchup with Texas Tech.

Indy Sports Central confirmed that Haas will not suit up tonight against Texas Tech, despite Purdue engineers working hard to design a custom brace that was approved by the NCAA early on Friday.

Haas fractured his elbow in Purdue’s NCAA Tournament opening win over Cal State Fullerton and missed the round of 32 win over Butler.

The Boilers square off against Texas Tech at 9:57 p.m. for a chance to make their first Elite Eight since 2000.