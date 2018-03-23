Latest report from health department shows 289 flu deaths in Indiana

Posted 4:23 pm, March 23, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The latest report from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) shows flu deaths in Indiana continue to rise.

The report shows 289 flu deaths in the state this season. That’s up from last week’s report showing 278 deaths.

Twenty Indiana counties have experienced at least five flu deaths, according to the report. The breakdown is as follows: Adams 9; Allen 25; Boone 6; DeKalb 5; Elkhart 5; Floyd 10; Grant 9; Hamilton 11; Jackson 5; Johnson 7; Lake 16; LaPorte 5; Madison 5; Marion 22; Morgan 9; Noble 5; Shelby 8; St. Joseph 8; Tippecanoe 5; Vanderburgh 13.

ISDH says three of the 278 deaths were four years old or less. Eight deaths were reported in the 5-24 age bracket, 16 in the 25-49 age bracket, 46 in the 50-64 age bracket and 216 in the 65+ age bracket.

