Large crowd expected as Indianapolis bail bondsman is laid to rest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A large crowd is expected, as a murdered bail bondsman is laid to rest.

The visitation for Byron Frierson runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday night at Manual high school.

His funeral will be Saturday at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, with a visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m.

Frierson's loved ones describe him as a kind man who would’ve done anything for you.

Frierson, who was 55 years old, was killed last Friday. Police say he was trying to arrest Robert Dew, 19. Dew allegedly skipped out on a $100,000 bond from a drug case.

Police say Frierson was trying to take Dew into custody, as Dew was exiting a north side funeral home last Friday, but Dew had a gun and shot him.

Officers say they caught Dew in a nearby alley after he attempted to run.

He’s in the Marion county jail.