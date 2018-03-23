Iowa family on vacation found dead inside Mexico condo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRESTON, Iowa -- A family of four reported missing after they did not return home on Wednesday from their vacation in Mexico have been found dead inside their vacation condo, according to WHO-TV.

In a police press release, officers confirmed the four members of the family were found dead inside the condo.

Investigators do not suspect foul play at this time.

"Autopsies are being performed in Mexico and results are pending," Creston police said in a statement.

The family was reported missing early Friday morning when relatives told police they never returned home from vacation.

Police entered the family's names into a nationwide database. On Friday, a member of the U.S. State Department visited the condominium for a welfare check and found the bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp, 41, his wife Amy Marie Sharp, 38, Sterling Wayne Sharp, 12, and 7-year-old Adrianna Marie Sharp.

The family was scheduled to return to the U.S. on a flight to St. Louis on March 21 and attend the Southwest Community College basketball game in Danville, Illinois on Thursday.

Ashli Peterson, a family friend who originally shared a post on Facebook asking for information about the family's whereabouts, updated her post saying all four family members were found deceased in their condo.