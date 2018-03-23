× Former IMPD officer sentenced to 12 years in detective’s shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A former IMPD officer was sentenced Friday in connection with the shooting of an off-duty detective.

Adrian “Scott” Aurs will serve 12 years in the Indiana Department of Correction and one year in community corrections for two counts of pointing a firearm and one count of aggravated battery.

Aurs was arrested in July 2016 after he was accused of shooting at an off-duty detective who was at his estranged wife’s apartment to take a report on a domestic dispute.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Aurs then fled along I-74, calling his father-in-law to apologize before being arrested following a standoff on a highway bridge over the Ohio River by the Cincinnati Police SWAT team. His employment with IMPD was terminated in December 2017.

During the sentencing hearing Friday, Aurs, his wife Brooke Aurs and Sgt. Robert Pearsey, who was wounded in the incident, all spoke.

Aurs became tearful referring to his PTSD and suicidal nature as factors in his behavior that night. He said he still doesn’t completely understand or remember what happened that night. He said he “lost hope” and “the will to live.”